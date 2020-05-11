ArcelorMittal sinks after unveiling $2B financing plan

May 11, 2020 9:36 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)MTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ArcelorMittal (MT -12.9%) opens sharply lower after announcing a proposed offering of common shares and mandatorily convertible notes for a combined $2B.
  • The company says the capital raise is a proactive measure to accelerate the achievement of its $7B net debt target.
  • ArcelorMittal says its liquidity position stood at ~$10B as of March 31, supplemented by a new $3B equivalent credit facility fully executed on May 5.
  • On Friday, Moody's cut ArcelorMittal’s credit rating to junk, saying the steelmaker is vulnerable to demand loss due to coronavirus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.