LiqTech International reports strong Q1 revenue growth

  • LiqTech International (LIQT +13.3%) reported Q1 revenue increase of 38.5% YY to $10.28M, despite the unfavorable impacts from COVID-19.
  • Q1 Gross margin expanded by 580 bps to 25.7%, reflecting sales of the Company's new, higher margin MK 6.1 marine scrubber filtration system design.
  • Operating margin expanded by 152 bps to 1.8%.
  • Company has cash balance of $6.3M, as of March 31, 2020.
  • Due to the global economic impacts from COVID-19, the Company has taken steps to lower its overall cost base and anticipates annual savings of ~$1.9M.
  • Considering the lack of near-term visibility, company is not providing revenue guidance at this time.
  • Previously: LiqTech EPS in-line, beats on revenue (May 11)
