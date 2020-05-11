MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM) CEO Grant Bowie is stepping down as CEO on May 31.

Bowie will remain as an executive director of MGM China for a handover period to be determined by the company and then continue to act as an advisor for a period up to December 31, 2022.

JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on MGM China following the development, with analyst D.S. Kim saying no major changes are expected at the casino operator.

Shares of MGM China closed up 0.21% today in Hong Kong.