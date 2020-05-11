Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) rises 1.6% after fiscal Q1 adjusted net investment income per share of 33 cents matches the average analyst estimate and is unchanged from the prior quarter.

Net asset value per share of $14.62 at March 31, 2020 declines from $16.66 at Dec. 31, 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, GBDC had investments in 257 portfolio companies with a total fair value of $4.21B vs. investments in 250 portfolio companies with total fair value of $4.33B and investments in SLF and GCIC SLF with a total fair value of $119.1M at Dec. 31, 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and foreign currencies of $24.4M; restricted cash, cash equivalents, and foreign currencies of $94.7M; and $2.36B of debt outstanding.

Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $75.1M vs. consensus of $84.3M and $78.6M in the previous quarter.

Q2 total expenses of $43.2M declined from $45.9M in fiscal Q1 2020.

Conference call at 3:00 PM ET.

Previously: Golub Capital BDC NII in-line, misses on total investment income (May 11)