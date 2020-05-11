Stocks pull back on renewed virus jitters

Stocks start the week with losses, with the coronavirus scare now reaching literally into the White House where several people have tested positive, even as Pres. Trump urges the country to reopen; Dow -0.8% , S&P 500 -0.6% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

Investors also may be jittery about a jump in infections in South Korea and other countries where the worst of the infections appeared to have passed.

In addition, the Trump administration warned that unemployment will keep climbing even after Friday's devastating jobs report.

European bourses post broad losses, with France's CAC -1.4% , Germany's DAX -1.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +1% and China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.

In the U.S., financials ( -1.7% ) and materials ( -1.8% ) are among the worst sector performers in the early going

Crude oil climbs after Saudi Arabia said it would cut production unilaterally by an extra 1M bbl/day next month; June WTI +2.4% to $25.34/bbl.

U.S. Treasury yields are little changed, with the benchmark 10-year note at 0.68%.