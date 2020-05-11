Waste Management (WM -1.1% ) CFO Devina Rankin wants to charge cities and towns more to pick up their trash and recyclables, due to a surge in volumes with Americans stuck on home.

"We need to have conversations about the level of service we are required to provide because it is different than what we signed up for," she added.

The weight of residential waste has increased 15% to 25% since the beginning of widespread lockdowns, while the drop in commercial and industrial trash reduced Waste Management's revenue by about $40M in Q1.