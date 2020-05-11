Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is up 2.3% to a record high, after Needham bumps it to a Street-high price target.

The firm's Ranvindra Gill and team raised its price target to $360, implying 12.7% further upside; the company's shares rose 47% since Needham's last upgrade and "have blown past" the prior price target, they says.

Needham is increasing gaming estimates, "driven by higher Nintendo Switch estimates and discrete GPU sales due to strong adoption of gaming titles."

It's also increasing data center estimates, specifically driven by increased spending by the hyperscalers, and adds that the Mellanox acquisition will be highly accretive.

Street analysts are Bullish on NVDA, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.