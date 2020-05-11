Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) +2% reports mixed Q1 results that missed on revenue and beat on EPS.

Q1 highlights: Total revenue of $137.9M (-3.5% Y/Y).

Revenue breakdown: EbixCash Exchanges were $77.86M (flat Y/Y), Insurance Exchanges $44M (-8%) and RCS $16.02M (-7%).

In Q1 2020, Ebix made no repurchases of its outstanding common stock.

Operating cash flow of $29.6M (+41% Y/Y).

Cash and cash equivalents of $61.85M.

2020 Business Outlook: The Company is not providing fiscal 2020 revenue and earnings guidance at this time due to the pandemic.

