U.S. shipments of pork to China have soared over the last few months even as shortages have been seen in the U.S., according to USDA data.
Meat processors are now adjusting their production to supply more U.S. consumers amid the growing scrutiny.
While Tyson Foods (TSN -1.1%), Smithfield (OTCPK:WHGLY) and Hormel (HRL +1.2%) have all reopened plants during the last week that were closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks, sick outages and slower production rates are expected to limit output for the near term.