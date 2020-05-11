Oppenheimer stays bullish on Carvana (CVNA -1.7% ) even after the stock blew right past its price target of $95.

"While COVID-19 headwinds are apt to persist nearer term, we increasingly believe that on the other side of the crisis, a sustained, even more-favorable backdrop for preowned vehicles and well-positioned, digitally-driven players, such as CVNA will take hold," advises analyst Brian Nagel.

"Carvana shares are not inexpensive. That said, we expect investors are likely to continue to seek long-term growth and safety in equities of firms situated to thrive amid now-rapidly shifting consumer dynamics," he adds.

Oppenheimer's new price target on Outperform-rated CVNA is $127.