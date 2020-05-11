Callon Petroleum (CPE +6.4% ) is on the rise after reporting a slim Q1 earnings beat and saying it has further reduced activity, shutting down all of its fracking work last month and moving to only one active drilling rig by the middle of this month.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $217.5M vs. $110.5M in the year-ago quarter; Q1 cash from operating activities was $191.7M vs. $74.6M a year earlier.

Callon says it shut in ~1,500 gross bbl/day through April and expects to surpass 3,000 gross bbl/day during May, with June volumes currently under evaluation.

With the assumption that it will start to frack its wells again sometime during H2, Callon says it plans to spend no more than $325M over the final nine months of the year.

Callon reports Q1 production jumped 150% Y/Y to 100,955 boe/day.