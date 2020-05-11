BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) expands to all OECD countries its target to end the use of coal by its electricity-producing customers by the end of 2030.

Previously, the bank's 2030 cut-off date only applied to its customers in the European Union.

The deadline for the rest of the world (outside of OECD countries) remains by the end of 2040.

As of today, BNP Paribas won't accept any new customers whose share of coal-related revenue exceeds 25%.

Will continue its pledge to end, in the near future, relations with any customer developing new coal-based production capacity.

"After reviewing the portfolio, the implementation of this policy will quickly lead to a reduction of about half of the number of companies producing electricity from coal among BNP Paribas’ customers," BNP Paribas said in a statement.

Provisions apply to loans and financing through financial markets.