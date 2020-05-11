Under Armour (UA, UAA) is the leading decliner in the S&P 500 Index after a soft earnings report and a warning from management that Q2 revenue could be down 50% to 60% as the retail normalization process plays out slowly. The consensus view from analysts was for a 30% drop, although not every firm had an updated estimate on the books.

UA execs also warned during the firm's conference call on a promotional environment that lasts even beyond the summer and broad macro headwinds.

"With Under Armour having slower sales momentum than its competitors, we expect sales to be under greater pressure near-term and for its sales trend to take longer to recover," updates Telsey Advisory analyst Cristina Fernandez in a post-earnings update.