Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA +3.9% ) announces positive results from an open-label, single-arm, single-center study in Italy evaluating mavrilimumab in 13 non-mechanically ventilated severely ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Over a 14-day period, patients receiving mavrilimumab on top of standard-of-care (SOC) treatment experienced earlier and more significant improvements compared to the control group of 26 COVID-19 patients with similar symptoms that received SOC only (included protease inhibitors and antiviral therapies).

Specifically, 85% (n=11/13) of the mavrilimumab cohort achieved the clinical improvement endpoint (at least a two-point improvement in a seven-point scale assessing clinical status) compared to 42% (n=11/26) of the control arm.

8% of the mavrilimumab group received mechanical ventilation versus 35% of the control group.

Investigators in Italy and the U.S. are planning placebo-controlled studies. The company is in talks with the FDA about a potential registration path for mavrilimumab for the treatment of COVID-19-associated pneumonia and hyperinflammation.

Mavrilimumab is a monoclonal antibody that blocks the action of a pro-inflammatory protein called granulocyte/macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF).

On another note, candidate vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits a protein called oncostatin M receptor beta, showed a treatment benefit in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with moderate-to-severe pruritis (itchy skin) associated with a range of diseases (such as plaque psoriasis, urticaria). Data analyses are ongoing to determine next steps which could include a dose-ranging Phase 2b trial.