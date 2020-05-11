Contura Energy (CTRA +8.9% ) says all of its mines are back to "nearly normal staffing" levels and operating capacity, after idling some facilities last month to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Despite the "unexpected headwinds and uncertainty" due to the pandemic, Contura says it delivered a "standout performance" in controlling costs during Q1.

Contura says metallurgical cost per metric ton for central Appalachian coal reached multi-year lows during the quarter; in the CAPP met segment, costs tumbled to $70.68/mt from $82.26/mt, while in the thermal segment, costs rose to $53.07/mt to $53.07/mt from $49.21/mt in the prior-year quarter due to reduced volumes.

The company sold 5.5M tons of coal in the quarter, compared with 5.7M tons in Q4 2019 and 5.9M tons in the prior-year period.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA improved to $60.2M from $31.5M in Q4, primarily due to the strong CAPP met cost performance.