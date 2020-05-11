The apparel sector is underperforming today as reality sets in that store traffic is likely to be light even as more states allow stores to reopen.
A warning from Under Armour on a promotional atmosphere in retail that could last for most of the year is also hurting sentiment.
Notable decliners include Designer Brands (DBI -8.8%), PVH (PVH -8.7%), Kontoor Brands (KTB -9.9%), Capri (CPRI -7.3%), Hanesbrands (HBI -6.9%), Tilly's (TLYS -7.4%), Genesco (GCO -8.4%), Chico's FAS (CHS -6.6%), Caleres (CAL -8.4%), Vera Bradley (VRA -6.3%), Crocs (CROX -4.6%), Steven Madden (SHOO -6.1%), L Brands (LB -6.2%), Gap (GPS -7.6%), Express (EXPR -5.6%), Children's Place (PLCE -6.0%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -3.0%) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -1.0%).
