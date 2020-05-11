The apparel sector is underperforming today as reality sets in that store traffic is likely to be light even as more states allow stores to reopen.

A warning from Under Armour on a promotional atmosphere in retail that could last for most of the year is also hurting sentiment.

Notable decliners include Designer Brands (DBI -8.8% ), PVH (PVH -8.7% ), Kontoor Brands (KTB -9.9% ), Capri (CPRI -7.3% ), Hanesbrands (HBI -6.9% ), Tilly's (TLYS -7.4% ), Genesco (GCO -8.4% ), Chico's FAS (CHS -6.6% ), Caleres (CAL -8.4% ), Vera Bradley (VRA -6.3% ), Crocs (CROX -4.6% ), Steven Madden (SHOO -6.1% ), L Brands (LB -6.2% ), Gap (GPS -7.6% ), Express (EXPR -5.6% ), Children's Place (PLCE -6.0% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -3.0% ) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -1.0% ).

Previously: Under Armour plunges after weak outlook (May 11)