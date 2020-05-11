Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP +7.3% ) completes enrollment in a Phase 3 clinical trial, LOGICS, evaluating Recorlev (levoketoconazole) in patients with Cushing syndrome, a metabolic disorder characterized by the excess production of the hormone cortisol.

The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients with loss of therapeutic response to levoketoconazole upon withdrawing to placebo compared with the proportion of subjects with loss of therapeutic response who continue treatment with levoketoconazole up to 9 1/2 weeks.

Topline data should be available next quarter. If all goes well, a U.S. marketing application will follow in ~six months.