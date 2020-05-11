Camtek reports mixed results, raises Q2 revenue guidance
- Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) +3% reports mixed Q1 results that beat on revenue and miss on EPS.
- Q1 highlights: Revenue of $30.18m (-11% Y/Y).
- Shipments to customers totaled ~$33M, however, $3M of this was not recognized due to the COVID-19 related delays.
- Operating cash flow of $1.3M and Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits were ~90.6M (March 31).
- Non-GAAP gross margin at 45.2% vs. a 50.6% year ago and the operating margins were 12.2% and 21.5%, respectively.
- Outlook: Management expects revenues for the Q2 to be between $36M-$38M (consensus: $35.3M). Based on orders on hand, management further expects continued revenue growth and improved profitability in the Q3.
