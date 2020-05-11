Camtek reports mixed results, raises Q2 revenue guidance

  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) +3% reports mixed Q1 results that beat on revenue and miss on EPS.
  • Q1 highlights: Revenue of $30.18m (-11% Y/Y).
  • Shipments to customers totaled ~$33M, however, $3M of this was not recognized due to the COVID-19 related delays.
  • Operating cash flow of $1.3M and Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits were ~90.6M (March 31).
  • Non-GAAP gross margin at 45.2% vs. a 50.6% year ago and the operating margins were 12.2% and 21.5%, respectively.
  • Outlook: Management expects revenues for the Q2 to be between $36M-$38M (consensus: $35.3M). Based on orders on hand, management further expects continued revenue growth and improved profitability in the Q3.
  • Previously: Camtek EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (May 11)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.