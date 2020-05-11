Consumer expectations wilt in April, NY Fed says
May 11, 2020 11:03 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The COVID-19 pandemic deflates consumer expectations in the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations, with many metrics reaching record lows (or highs) since the survey began in 2013.
- Median household income growth expectations dropped to 1.9% in April, reaching a new series low; 21.9% of respondents expect household income to decline over the next year.
- Median household spending growth expectations fell 0.1 percentage point to 2.2% last month, another new series low.
- Consumers are also less hopeful about access to credit — 48.0% of respondents expect credit will be harder to access vs. 38.8% in March.
- The perceived probability of losing one's job in the next year reached a new series high of 20.9% in April, up 2.4 pp from March, which notched the previous record high.
- Conversely, the mean perceived probability of finding a job in the next three months (if the respondent lost their job) sank 6.1 pp to 47.0% in April, the largest M/M decline since the survey started.
- For the first time since the survey began, the median one-year ahead expected change in home prices dropped to 0% in April, with 44.2% of respondents expecting home prices to decline over the coming year.
- Median inflation expectations increased in April by 0.1 pp at the one-year horizon to 2.6% and by 0.2 pp at the three-year horizon to 2.6%.