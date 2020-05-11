Citigroup (C -4.4% ) issues $1.5B four-year non-call three fixed-to-floating rate notes, its first U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark green bond, marking its first U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark green bond and its second green bond offering in a public benchmark format.

The deal priced on May 7.

Proceeds will fund renewable energy, sustainable transportation, water quality and conservation, energy efficiency, and green building projects.

In 2014, the bank made a 10-year commitment to finance and facilitate $100B in activities that provide environmental benefits and reduce the impacts of climate change; it exceeded that goal in 2019.