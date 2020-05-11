Barclays warns on valuations in the transportation sector in a fresh note out this morning.

"While we suspect volume and demand outcomes are nearing a bottom this May, the pace of recovery remains a large debate in the market. The reopening of economies across Europe and the U.S. should drive some incremental demand in the global supply chain this summer, but we remain concerned that social distancing requirements, as well as unprecedented unemployment levels, will constrain the pace of recovery," writes analysts Brandon Oglenski, David Zazula and Matthew Wisniewski.

The team notes most large-cap railroad equities appear to be valued at or above mid-cycle levels, suggesting softer results in 2021 could lead to some contraction in multiples. On the other side, small-cap freight equities such as trucking firms are seen trading at more favorable trough valuations at present.

Last month, Barclays lowered UPS (NYSE:UPS), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to Underweight ratings.

