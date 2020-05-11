Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE +22.7% ) expects to report topline results next month from a pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial, CONNECT-FX, evaluating Zygel (cannabidiol) (ZYN002) for the treatment of behavioral symptoms associated with an inherited disorder called Fragile X syndrome that is characterized by intellectual disabilities.

If the outcome is positive, it plans to meet with the FDA to clarify the requirements of a marking application with the expectation that it will file in H2.

The company also expects to release topline results next month from a Phase 2 study, BRIGHT, assessing Zygel on top of standard-of-care treatment in pediatric and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

And finally, the USPTO has issued a new patent to the company covering the use of cannabidiol to treat autism, including claims for treating ASD transdermally.