Mosaic (MOS -8.9% ) is one of the three worst performers on the S&P 500 after Bank of America downgrades the stock and three other agricultural companies, warning Q1 could mark the peak for the group in terms of volume growth.

BofA cuts Mosaic, CF Industries (CF -7.3% ) and Nutrien (NTR -3.4% ) by two notches to Underperform from Buy, while lowering Corteva (CTVA -5.1% ) to Underperform from Neutral, saying optimism surrounding the group "has diminished greatly as record corn acres, lower fuel ethanol consumption, and record soybean production in Brazil could lead to the lowest cash prices for corn and soybeans in 14 years."

Analyst Steve Byrne expects the sector will "struggle in 2H20 and potentially into 2021."

MOS's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Bearish.