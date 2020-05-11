House won't vote on next virus relief bill before Friday

The office of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) told representatives "that pending introduction of legislation, it is possible that the House may meet this week, no earlier than Friday," according to CNBC.

Democrats and Republicans are also discussing a rule change that would make it easier for lawmakers who aren't physically in the Capitol to vote on legislation.

For the next round of virus relief, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been reportedly been pushing for a package that would approach the $2T spent in the March legislation and would include aid for state and local governments, funding for testing, and another direct payment to Americans.

Republicans, though, are playing down the need to spend more money to mitigate the economic damage from the pandemic. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow doesn't expect any formal talks between the administration and Congress until late May or early June.

Separately, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he's willing to look at a technical fix to the Paycheck Protection Program that would help restaurants, which are only now starting to re-open, qualify for loan forgiveness. The program dictates that businesses must spend 75% of the loan amount on payroll within eight weeks in order to get the loan forgiven.