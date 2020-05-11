SunTrust Robinson Humphrey takes Conagra Brands (CAG -0.6% ) down to a Hold rating after having it set at Buy due to concerns over the packaged food company's exposure to macro headwinds.

"Looking forward to a potential recession we are concerned that much of the company’s brand portfolio is vulnerable to consumer trade-down to private label. We understand that the stock may hold up over the next few months as investors stay defensive. We just don’t see any catalyst to move CAG shares higher over the next few quarters."

SunTrust keeps a price target of $35 on Conagra vs. the average sell-side PT of $34.03.