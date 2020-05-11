Thinly traded Oyster Point Pharma (OYST -8.7% ) is down on 30% higher volume, a modest 99K shares, in reaction to topline results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ONSET-2, evaluating lead candidate OC-01 (verenicline) nasal spray in patients with mild, moderate and severe dry eye disease.

The study met the primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant proportion of treated patients achieving at least a 10 mm improvement in a measure of tear film production called Schirmer's score compared to placebo at week 4 for both doses tested (0.6 mg/mL and 1.2 mg/mL).

Specifically, 44% of patients receiving the 0.6 mg/mL dose and 47% of those receiving 1.2 mg/mL hit the endpoint compared to 26% in the control arm (both p values <0.0001).

The 0.6 mg/mL dose failed to achieve the secondary endpoint of mean change in Eye Dryness Score at week 4 compared to placebo. Neither dose beat placebo in terms of patient-reported symptoms at week 4. The company says the statistical power on the latter endpoint was negatively impacted by a decrease in sample size due to COVID disruptions.

Both doses showed statistically significant effects as measured by Eye Dryness Score at week 2 compared to control.

On the safety front, the most common treatment-related adverse event was sneezing which occurred in 50% of participants, most transient and mild.

An earlier Phase 2, ONSET-1, was successful.

CEO Jeffery Nau, Ph.D. remains bullish, saying the company expects to file a U.S. marketing application in H2.