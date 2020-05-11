Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -2.4% ) slides after reporting a slightly larger than forecast Q1 loss while revenues of $324M were more than double the prior-year quarter but fell short of April 15 guidance of $345M-$375M.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $22.7M vs. April guidance of $15M-$25M and $21.2M a year ago.

Q1 mining and pelletizing pellet sales volume rose 38% Y/Y to 2.1M long tons, primarily related to increased intercompany sales.

As of May 5, the company says it had ~$1.25B in total liquidity, consisting of $430M in cash and $820M of availability under its ABL credit facility.

"Our decisive actions and low fixed cost position have enabled us to navigate through the worst parts of the crisis successfully," the company says, adding that it plans to restart HBI construction as soon as possible.