Mnuchin is 'comfortable' with government spending due to low rates - CNBC

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is comfortable with the government's $3T in spending to blunt the impact of the coronavirus on the economy because the government can lock in very low interest rates over long durations, he told CNBC.

"Between 10 years, 20 years, and 30 years, we’re borrowing an awful lot of money long term so that we can lock in this $3T for a very, very long period of time," he said.

Mnuchin likens the issuance of low-interest-rate debt to a "refinancing" without actually repurchasing existing Treasury notes from the market.

"We obviously don’t want to disturb the markets too much, but we’re going to take advantage of refinancing all of our debt to make sure that we have very low rates. I think that’s something that’s a great opportunity for us," he said.

10-year Treasury note yield is at 0.71% in trading today and 30-year yield is at 1.42%.

