Barrick Gold (GOLD -4.7% ) will look to take advantage of lower copper prices and higher gold prices to make an acquisition in the sector, CEO Mark Bristow tells Financial Times.

Gold prices have climbed 13% YTD at $1,695.49/oz., helping Barrick pay down its debt, while copper prices have pulled back 15%, reviving speculation that the company might try to make a deal for Freeport McMoRan (FCX -3.4% ).

Bristow tells FT "there are no options off the table" when it comes to his interest in Freeport, which owns the Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the world's largest gold mine and second largest copper mine.

"We have a very solid balance sheet now, so we've got a lot more bench strength financially than Barrick had for a decade-and-a-half," Bristow says.

Bristow said on the company's earnings call last week that he expected a "dynamic M&A" environment this year and that Barrick was "not shy" about making deals.