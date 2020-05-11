New York City likely to stay in lockdown into June

New York City, the epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to stay in lockdown into June, May Bill de Blasio said at a press briefing.

Though some parts of New York state will be able to reopen starting May 15, that's not likely to include NYC, said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Hospital admissions and intensive-care admissions in the city have continue to decline, indicating progress is being made in slowing the spread of the virus. Still, the data on virus incidence shows that NYC is "clearly not ready yet" to reopen, de Blasio said.

That means the city's pools and beaches will remain closed on Memorial Day, which is traditionally the first day they open.

Even in the lockdown, there may be a glimmer of hope for an uptick in economic activity as there are "early signs of turnaround in daily and weekly indicators for NYC subway usage," according to Deutsche Bank.

Keep an eye on the data, though, to see if the increased subway usage then leads to an increase in virus cases.