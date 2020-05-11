Northern Oil & Gas (NOG +4.2% ) Q1 production increased 28% Y/Y, averaging 43,735 Boe/day, despite 7.3 net wells turned online that was 50% lower than the 14.6 net wells in Q4 2019; oil production was around 79% of the total at 34,488 Bbls/day

Adjusted EBITDA was up 3.1% to $108M.

Northern anticipates 2020 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $350M - $410M

Expects 2020 capex of ~$175M - $200M, of which around 43-49% has been accounted for in Q1 2020

Additionally, the company elects to defer dividend payments on its Perpetual Preferred and common stock that would result in savings of ~$15M for 2020.

During the quarter, reduced senior secured notes by $90.2M, as well as signed agreements to retire an additional $6.1M subsequent to quarter-end

Northern continues to anticipate to generate significant free cash flow in 2020 and 2021.

