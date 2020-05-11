Cabot Oil & Gas (COG -5% ), EQT Corp. (EQT -3.4% ) and CNX Resources (CNX -2.4% ) are lower after Tudor Pickering Holt downgrades shares to Hold from Buy after the group outperformed peers recently.

Tudor sees upside for the stocks over the longer term but could "flatline" for rest of 2020 given macro headwinds and repricing of the natural gas curve.

COG's average Wall Street analysts rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish or Very Bullish.

Natural gas futures are up today but well off earlier highs, as unseasonably cool U.S. weather raised demand for the heating fuel and drillers continued to pull rigs away from shale fields after plunging oil prices.

But "as the market shifts its focus to the coming storage tsunami and additional LNG export curtailments are announced, the June natural gas contract is likely to come under considerable downward price pressure," says Andy Weissman of EBW AnalyticsGroup.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZB, GAZ