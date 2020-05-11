Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (+21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $318.31M (+8.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, INFN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.

