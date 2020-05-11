Allegiant Travel Company Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2020 5:35 PM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)ALGTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (-74.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $409.47M (-9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALGT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.