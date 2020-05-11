Orexo AB (OTCQX:ORXOY) has secured exclusive U.S. rights to GAIA AG's (GAIA -5.5% ) deprexis digital therapy to help patients to manage their symptoms of depression.

Deprexis is a fully automated digital therapy based on an artificial intelligence (AI) expert system called broca that provides the user with customized therapeutic support via simulating personalized cognitive behavioral therapy interventions.

Under the terms of the agreement, GAIA is eligible for an upfront payment and royalties on net sales commencing on January 1, 2022. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.

Orexo plans to launch deprexis this summer. It also owns exclusive U.S. rights to GAIA's vorvida to reduce risky drinking patterns in adults with alcohol use disorder and OXD01 for opioid use disorder, both digital therapies also.