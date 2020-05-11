Gold prices could climb past $2,000/oz., AngloGold (AU -3.8% ) CEO Kelvin Dushnisky said on today's earnings conference call, while stressing that the company is not reliant on the gold price reaching such heights.

"Given the quantitative easing we're seeing, the likelihood of interest rates being lower for longer and all of those factors coming together, I think there's every chance that the gold price could exceed $2,000/oz. That would not come as a surprise to me at all," Dushnisky said.

The company could increase dividends, as a windfall from higher gold prices offsets production losses from the pandemic, the CEO also said.

AngloGold has a dividend policy of paying 10% of free cash flow before growth capital, and margins are poised to increase as the company generates strong operating cash flows on a higher gold price.

Dushnisky also says the company's sale of its South African portfolio to Harmony Gold has made excellent progress, with unconditional competition approval received last week.

The company also has decided against selling its Cerro Vanguardia mine in Argentina, believing it can derive more value for shareholders by developing its remaining potential.