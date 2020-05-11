Stocks bounce from lows with health care, tech leading

Two of the three major U.S. stock averages reverse their declines, as strong gains in health care and tech overcome earlier jitters from a flare-up of COVID-19 infections in South Korea and other countries that were thought to be past the worst of the pandemic.
Nasdaq advances 0.6%, the S&P 500 is roughly flat, and the Dow is down 0.3%, paring its earlier 1.1% decline.
Treasurys retreat, pushing the 10-year yield 3 basis points higher to 0.72%.
The Cboe Volatility Index, also known as the fear index, is roughly flat at 27.99, and far below the 84.83 level it touched on March 17.
Crude oil slides 1.6% to $24.35 per barrel.
By S&P industry sector, health care (+1.1%) and information technology (+0.5%) provide the most upward momentum, with materials (-1.7%) and financials (-1.6%) weighing the most on the broader market.
In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 ended the session down 0.4%, the FTSE 100 closed up 0.1%, and the DAX fell 0.7%.
The U.S. Dollar Index gains 0.5% to 100.23.