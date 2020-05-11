Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The South San Francisco, CA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops treatments for fibrosis (scarring). Lead candidate is PLN-74809, a small molecule inhibitor of certain integrins (class of proteins that plays a key role in cell-extracellular matrix adhesion), for the potential treatment of ideopathic (cause unknown) pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and a liver disorder called primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) characterized by inflammation and scarring of the bile ducts. Enrollment is underway in two Phase 2a studies in IPF. A Phase 2a study in PSC should launch in H2.

2019 Financials: Revenue: $57.1M (includes $50.0M license fee from Novartis for PLN-1474); Operating Expenses: $58.3M (+88.7%); Net Loss: ($6.9M) (+80.4%); Cash consumption: ($2.8M) (+90.1%).