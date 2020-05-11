Citi lowers Monster Beverage (MNST +1.6% ) to a Neutral rating from Buy on a call tied to valuation and reset earnings expectations.

"Overall, we still like the long-term outlook for MNST and we continue to be optimistic that MNST will gain more market share in the growing global energy drink category. And, we recognize that with $700+ mm of cash and zero debt on its balance sheet, MNST has considerable flexibility to repurchase more shares. However, due to the change in our earnings estimates, we are lowering our DCF-derived target price from $77 to $73."

The new Citi PT on Monster is still above the average sell-side PT of $67.83.