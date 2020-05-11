Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) drops 12% after the REIT said it expects to suspend its dividend for the rest of the year unless it needs to pay additional dividend to keep its REIT status.

The REIT is in talks with lenders to amend its borrowing agreement as it breached a financial covenant in each of its unsecured borrowing agreements at Q1 end and expects to breach additional financial covenants by the end of Q2.

Also, XHR said the sale of the seven-hotel Kimpton-managed portfolio didn't close, saying the buyers alleged that XHR breached their agreements and were terminating the agreement.

XHR said the buyer parties failed to close on the transaction and as a result XHR is terminating the agreement and pursuing, over the buyers' objection, the $20M deposit currently in escrow.

As of March 31, XHR temporarily suspended operations or decided to temporarily suspend operations at 24 of its 39 properties.

At present, operations at 31 of its hotels and resorts remain temporarily suspended.

Expects five of its smaller properties with a leisure demand focus to restart operations in May.

Expects to reduce its corporate full-year cash general and administrative expense by over 20%, or ~$5.5M, excluding the impact of non-recurring restructuring costs.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 17 cents, missing the consensus of 35 cents and declining from 53 cents in the yeaar-ago quarter.

Q1 same-property RevPar of $126.52 fell 28% Y/Y, as a result of an almost 20-point decline in occupancy percentage and a 3.3% decrease in average daily rate.

Q1 adjusted EBITDAre of $24.5M plunged 69% Y/Y.

