Kosmos Energy (KOS -4.0% ) reports wider Q1 losses of $183M, compared to loss of $53M in Q1 2019, impacted by asset impairments and restructuring charges of $169M, partly reduced by a mark-to-market gain of $136M.

Revenue fell 40% to $178M; net production averaged ~66,300 boe/day, at the upper end of guidance; sold 43,659 boe/day, down from 56,077 Boe/day in Q1 2019; currently expect shut-ins to last through end of May.

Additionally, KOS is reducing cash G&A costs in 2020 by ~40%, via reduction in headcount, no planned employee cash bonuses and other identified reductions.

Forecasts FY net production guidance in US Gulf of Mexico expected at lower end of 24,000-28,000 boe/day range.

