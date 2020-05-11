Bank of America reiterates Nvidia (NVDA +3.6% ) as a top tech sector pick even after shares ran up to a new 52-week high today.

The firm thinks Nvidia's Mellanox and Cumulus acquisition could drive earnings estimates higher due to accretion benefits and improve the mix of data center sales to nearly 45% to 50% of total company revenue (30% to 35% currently). The stock is seen as having substantial upside potential if it can maintain its premium 30X to 35X forward PE, inline with EPS growth. The solid balance sheet with trailing twelve months free cash flow of 39% is also noted.

BoFa has a price objective of $360 on Nvidia.

Looking ahead, Nvidia has a virtual keynote address by CEO Jensen Huang on May 14 and earnings due out on May 21.