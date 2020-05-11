Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) rises 2.5% after the REIT said that April rent collections exceeded 99% of its trailing 12-month average.

Stabilized rental leased percentage stood at 97.7% at April 30, 2020, up from 97.0% at March 31, 2020.

Q1 stabilized rental core net operating income margin was 60.0%, a 240-basis point improvement from Q4 2019.

Q1 core FFO per share of 12 cents matches the average analyst estimate, up from 5 cents in Q4 2019 and 7 cents in Q1 2019.

Q1 revenue of $54.3M beats the average analyst estimate of $53.8M and rose from $52.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Previously: Front Yard Residential FFO in-line, beats on revenue (May 11)