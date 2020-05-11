The welcoming mat is out from Texas if Elon Musk and the board want to act on his weekend threat to move Tesla's (TSLA -0.8% ) operations.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted his hope that Tesla would set up shop in South Dallas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott retweeted Musk's threat to leave California with the eyeball emoji speaking for him.

In Houston, Rice University professor C. Fred Higgs III highlighted to Musk and Tesla the very high ratio of engineers in the area.

Hidalgo County sent a letter to Musk saying the South Texas region is available for Tesla. Hidalgo County isn't far from SpaceX's launch site at Boca Chica Beach.

Meanwhile back in Alameda County, local media is reporting that Tesla's Fremont plant is filled with cars. Over the weekend, the company posted a 38-page handbook on the prevention and control of the COVID-19 virus within Tesla facilities.