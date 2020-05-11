According to Bloomberg sources, business intelligence platform ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) could start its virtual roadshow in late May before going public as early as June.

ZoomInfo hopes to raise at least $500M in the offering, which would be one of the first tech IPOs since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Sources say ZoomInfo could update its IPO filing this week. The company reportedly brought in $100M in Q1 after its DiscoverOrg merger, and April's sales grew 80% Y/Y.

ZoomInfo would follow in the footsteps of last week's Kingsoft Cloud debut, which raised $510M for the Chinese cloud service provider.