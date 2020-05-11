Continental Resources (CLR -4.8% ) foresees an imminent recovery in crude oil prices, even as it said it curtailed 70% of its oil production this month.

The company said it has no stimulation crews in the Bakken shale fields, where it will operate just two drilling rigs for the year, and plans to average one stimulation crew in its Oklahoma shale fields for the rest of the year and reduce its rigs there to two from three.

"We're preserving the production capacity for what we believe will be a imminently better commodity price for us," CFO John Hart said during today's earnings conference call.

Continental also reported a $1.13B draw on its credit facilities and bought back 8.1M shares during the quarter; when asked about the drawdown, the company said it was worried about bankers working from home and wanted to avoid "hiccups in the system."

Continental's buyback was "surprising," SunTrust analyst Neal Dingmann says, adding that Q1 results were "solid" but the remainder of 2020 is mostly unknown.

RBC's Brad Heffern says Continentla's cash flow per share beat and debt/share repurchase is offset by "very high" shut-ins and capex appearing high.