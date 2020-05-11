The averages are in the green yet again today, with the S&P 500 up 0.25% and the Nasdaq 1.1% . The banks, however, continue to look quite ill, with the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) down 3.65% .

Over the last month, the S&P 500 is up 7% , while the KRE is down 2.2% - nearly 1,000 basis points of underperformance. Over the past three months, the KRE has underperformed by 2,400 basis points, and year-to-date by nearly 3,000 basis points.

In another time, it used to be conventional wisdom that a true bull market needed the participation of the economically-sensitive banks.

The weakness nowadays might be the banks pricing in a longer-than-hoped downturn and the credit losses that come with it. Or perhaps bank investors are mulling zero percent policy rates, a flattish yield curve, and the lame profits those might produce. To go further, a Fed about out of policy tools might next turn to negative interest rates.