Disney (DIS -0.6% ) reopened Shanghai Disneyland today as planned, with capacity limits below the government-mandated 30% cap.

That government limit on a park that fits 80,000 people means 24,000, but Disney said it had planned to ramp up to that 24,000-admittance number over some time.

Now CEO Bob Chapek tells CNBC that it will add about 5,000 people per week until it reached the 30% - by which point the government might raise its cap and Disney could keep adding more people, Chapek says.

“I look at this as a stair step. We’re going to be very conservative, we’re going to be very prudent, we’re going to be very disciplined about how we open up,” he tells CNBC. “And then we’re going to ramp up and increase.”

He's "very encouraged" by what he's seen on the first day, when visitors in face masks and facing entry temperature checks streamed into the park after a few months' closure.

The company is drawing lessons from the prior reopening of Disneytown, an adjacent shopping/entertainment facility.