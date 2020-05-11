Univar Solutions (UNVR -4.4% ) Q1 adjusted EBITDA increased marginally by 0.9% to $161.6M, driven by the Nexeo acquisition, partially offset by price deflation affecting certain product margins, higher environmental remediation & higher expenses in the services businesses.

Univar estimates its liquidity at the end of Q2 of $750-$800M and expects its total liquidity to increase by year-end; it has no significant debt maturities until 2024.

Anticipates over $40M in cost reductions for 2020, which are incremental to the net synergies expected from the Nexeo acquisition.

The company is reducing its expected Nexeo net synergies in 2020 from $40M to $35M due to timing delays, though its target of achieving $120M in annual net synergies by early 2022 remains unchanged.

In addition, the Company is lowering its anticipated capital expenditures to $95M-$115M from $120M-$130M.

