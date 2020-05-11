Bank of America lifts estimates on BellRing Brands (BRBR +4.2% ) as it does a reset based off a shift in demand trends that it sees persisting,

The firm sees FY20 EPS of $0.64 vs. $0.62 prior and $0.62 consensus and FY21 EPS of $0.78 vs. $0.76 prior and $0.80 consensus.

The price target on BRBR goes to $19, which is based on a 23X multiple. "This is slightly above average peer group. We believe this premium is justified given BRBR’s strong growth profile relative to packaged food peers," notes the firm.

BofA keeps a Neutral rating on BellRing on near term risk seen from competitors launching new products and the highly concentrated portfolio.